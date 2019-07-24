Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $62.54 on Friday. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $919.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

In related news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,491.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 25.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

