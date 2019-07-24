Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,887,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,120. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.