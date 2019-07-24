Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 209,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Medpace has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $71.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 643.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
