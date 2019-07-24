Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 209,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Medpace has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 643.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

