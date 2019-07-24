Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Issues Earnings Results

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.00. 761,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,543. Medidata Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.05.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.24.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

