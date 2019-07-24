MediBloc [QRC] Price Down 27.8% This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,718.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.02142511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00930804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.94 or 0.03004685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00828018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00713756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00222565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

