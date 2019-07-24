MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.06 ($1.46) and last traded at A$2.06 ($1.46), 1,084,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.07 ($1.47).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.04.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

