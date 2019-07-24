Matrix AI Network Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $714,508.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00930804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 613,097,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,949,142 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX, Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

