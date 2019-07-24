Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 380.0% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.52.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,118,249,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock worth $86,727,260. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.96. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

