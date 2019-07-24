Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,588 shares of company stock valued at $86,727,260. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.52.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.86. 36,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.96. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $284.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

