Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) & CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Critical Comparison

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Masimo and CHF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 1 4 0 2.80 CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Masimo presently has a consensus price target of $154.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. CHF Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Given CHF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than Masimo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 22.49% 18.61% 15.57% CHF Solutions -336.26% -188.60% -148.57%

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masimo and CHF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $858.29 million 9.72 $193.54 million $3.03 51.60 CHF Solutions $5.00 million 1.31 -$17.03 million ($42.14) -0.07

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. CHF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Masimo beats CHF Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. Additionally, the company offers Trace, a patient data visualization and reporting software that monitors Masimo Root and Radical-7. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

