MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.84% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

MarketAxess stock traded down $36.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,420. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.88.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,317,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $34,404.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,591 shares of company stock worth $7,719,158. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Tradeweb Markets in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.