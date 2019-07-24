MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 753.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

