Manulife Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,239,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,318,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,355,000 after buying an additional 2,934,180 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,663,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,417,000 after buying an additional 1,700,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,780,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,882,000 after buying an additional 1,506,213 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.