Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.88. Management Consulting Group shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

