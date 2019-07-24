Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,086 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,086 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.