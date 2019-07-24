Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Caterpillar by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after buying an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 65.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $48,005,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

