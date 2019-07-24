Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for about 1.4% of Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after purchasing an additional 124,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.97.

In related news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $972,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,460 shares of company stock worth $19,796,928. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR stock opened at $124.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

