Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $73,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $208,000. Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $392,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $654,000.

NASDAQ CTVA opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

