Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.11. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,460 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCBC. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,960 shares in the company, valued at $712,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Walcott sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $43,176.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $218,589 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 113.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

