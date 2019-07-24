Luna Coin Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $10,982.00 and $263.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00290613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.01672114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

