Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8,952.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 5,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,940. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

