Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

USMV stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 879,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.29.

