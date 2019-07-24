Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.76.

ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,316,618. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $100.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

