Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,773 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH comprises 1.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO Kevin Keyes purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,573.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.