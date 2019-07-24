Loop Capital Weighs in on CBS Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Investment analysts at Loop Capital lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for CBS in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital analyst A. Gould now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Loop Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). CBS had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $50.08 on Monday. CBS has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in CBS in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

