Loop Capital Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $140.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 6,369,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,454,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after purchasing an additional 819,965 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 133.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after purchasing an additional 521,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after purchasing an additional 517,285 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

