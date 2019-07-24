Loop Capital Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hasbro to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $124,643.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $124,011.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,692,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,369.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,716,227 shares of company stock valued at $34,225,939 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Snap by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Snap by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

