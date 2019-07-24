Logitech International’s (LOGI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Bottom line results beat consensus on lower than modeled opex. Non-headset gaming accelerates to 20+% y/y growth, while headsets likely down 35% y/y or less, consistent with our expectations on Turtle Beach (HEAR – Buy). Raising estimates as non-headset gaming accelerates. Slightly raise 12-month price target to $36, from $35; maintain Hold rating on valuation.””

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price target on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,498. Logitech International has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $4,406,545.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,801,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,812,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,027 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,296,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 274.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 844,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.