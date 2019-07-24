Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Sells 1,988 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,748,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $9,206,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 293,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 22,738 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $2,976,176.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 593,059 shares of company stock worth $79,559,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.