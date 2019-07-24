Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,077 shares of company stock worth $5,643,290 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

