Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 694,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,586 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

