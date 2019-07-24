Liberty Leaf (CNSX:LIB) Shares Up 5.3%

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:LIB)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 11,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Liberty Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:LIB)

Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of cannabis products in Canada. It also operates cannabis retail stores. The company was formerly known as Weststar Resources Corp. and changed its name to Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. in October 2016. Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

