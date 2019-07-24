LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 367,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367,050 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,806. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 7,451,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,364. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

