LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 14,532 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.72% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,931,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $5,012,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jay C. Horgen purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. 390,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,834. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $163.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.