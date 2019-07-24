LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 46,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 236,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,186. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

