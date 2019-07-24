Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,436.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $552,920.00 and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00291058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01667751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 755,331,271 coins and its circulating supply is 685,331,271 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

