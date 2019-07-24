Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

