Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 136,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $169.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

