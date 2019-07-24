Leisure Capital Management Sells 161 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $125.16. 943,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,033. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

