Leisure Capital Management Has $907,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 108,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 47,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,230 shares of company stock worth $61,571,002. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.36. 13,243,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,030,674. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $566.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.01.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

