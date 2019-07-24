Leisure Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $36,326.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,376 shares of company stock worth $25,827,934. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,276,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,712. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

