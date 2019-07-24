Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of Leidos worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Leidos by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. 690,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,849. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

