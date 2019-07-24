Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 270 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after buying an additional 1,134,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $657,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 4,293,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,146. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

