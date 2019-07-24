Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,475,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 21,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,498,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after buying an additional 169,871 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock remained flat at $$58.08 during trading on Tuesday. 2,007,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

