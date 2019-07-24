Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stake Decreased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 2.5% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 72.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,819. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

