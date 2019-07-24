Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $231.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $197.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $209.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $6,776,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.