L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the nine analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and seven have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. L3Harris’ rating score has improved by 3.6% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $204.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $2.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned L3Harris an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exponent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,987. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $200.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

