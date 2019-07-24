Kwmg LLC Purchases 2,512 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 466,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. 14,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,779. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

