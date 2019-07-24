Kwmg LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. 1,502,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

