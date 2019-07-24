Kwmg LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $169.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,894. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $169.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

